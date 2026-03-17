Jaylen Brown’s MVP-Caliber Season Continues | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Jaylen Brown explodes for 41 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in a Celtics clutch-time win over the Phoenix Suns – while attempting a career-high 21 free throws (and making 19). Plus, how big-time performances from Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard helped the Celtics come out on top.

0:00 – Celtics defeat Suns 120-112

3:21 – Jaylen Brown Performance tonight

10:56 – Prizepicks

12:10 – Jaylen Brown’s great season

14:21 – Jayson Tatum performance

17:24 – Derrick White performance

18:13 – Payton Pritchard performance

19:29 – Final thoughts on Celtics win

20:46 – Wrapping up!

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