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Jaylen Brown’s MVP-Caliber Season Continues | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Jaylen Brown explodes for 41 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in a Celtics clutch-time win over the Phoenix Suns – while attempting a career-high 21 free throws (and making 19). Plus, how big-time performances from Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard helped the Celtics come out on top.

0:00 – Celtics defeat Suns 120-112
3:21 – Jaylen Brown Performance tonight
10:56 – Prizepicks
12:10 – Jaylen Brown’s great season
14:21 – Jayson Tatum performance
17:24 – Derrick White performance
18:13 – Payton Pritchard performance
19:29 – Final thoughts on Celtics win
20:46 – Wrapping up!

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