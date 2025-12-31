Close Menu
Jaylen Brown’s Streak Ends But Derrick White Makes NBA History | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read
Dec 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) shoots against Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) and guard Derrick White (9) with guard Jordan Walsh (27) defending during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

CLNS Media’s Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s bounce-back win over the Utah Jazz, breaking down a big-time second half by Derrick White, a great playmaking game by Jaylen brown, and a nice by Payton Pritchard after a tough game on Sunday. Plus, how Anfernee Simons and Luka Garza both gave the Celtics a boost.

Episode Topics:
00:00 Celtics beat Jazz
1:30 Derrick White makes history
5:40 Payton Pritchard bounces back – 18 points, 6 assists
Payton Pritchard bounces back – 18 points, 6 assists

Jaylen Brown streak ends in the perfect way
16:30 Anfernee Simons is trending UP
18:50 Luka Garza continues to rise
20:40 Closing thoughts

You Got Boston on CLNS Media is Powered by:

