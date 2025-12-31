Jaylen Brown’s Streak Ends But Derrick White Makes NBA History | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

CLNS Media’s Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s bounce-back win over the Utah Jazz, breaking down a big-time second half by Derrick White, a great playmaking game by Jaylen brown, and a nice by Payton Pritchard after a tough game on Sunday. Plus, how Anfernee Simons and Luka Garza both gave the Celtics a boost.

Episode Topics:

00:00 Celtics beat Jazz

1:30 Derrick White makes history

5:40 Payton Pritchard bounces back – 18 points, 6 assists

10:40 PrizePicks11:50 Jaylen Brown streak ends in the perfect way

16:30 Anfernee Simons is trending UP

18:50 Luka Garza continues to rise

20:40 Closing thoughts

