Jaylen Should Get More Opportunities to Take Final Shot Over FanDuel.com/Boston

Seth Landman is a former writer for ESPN Fantasy. Seth joins the program to chat about the Boston Celtics-Denver Nuggets showdown, what we can learn from that game, and a new wrinkle the Celtics should use to close out games. Twitter: @slandman33

TIMELINE:

3:21 Celtics-Nuggets lived up to billing

10:11 Boston clearly evolving

24:02 Can C’s handle contender’s A-games?

28:08 What stats should we keep our eyes on?

Available on iTunes and Spotify on Saturday, January 20th, 2024. Celtics Beat is powered by Fan Duel and Factor Meals! Go to FanDuel.com/Boston for $150 in bonus bets with any $5 wager! And go to FactorMeals.com/celtics50 and use the code celtics50 for 50% off your first order!