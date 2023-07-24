Jaylen’s Has Most Off-the-Court Value for Celtics

Bobby Manning covers the Celtics for CLNS Media and Boston Sports Journal. Bobby joins Evan to discuss Jaylen’s new project, Oshae Brissett, and why the defense could be BETTER. Twitter: @RealBobManning

⏱️ EPISODE TIMELINE ⏱️

0:00 Intro

1:28 Bobby’s box score goes VIRAL

5:15 We need to add Jaylen’s off-court contributions when discussing his contract

21:15 Porzingis has already shown he’s willing to sacrifice 23:35 Celtics personnel could be better defensively

33:41 Offsetting the loss of Grant Williams (Bob on Oshae Brissett and Jordan Walsh)

43:05 Malcolm Brogdon to remain with Boston

