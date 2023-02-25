    Subscribe
    Celtics Beat

    Jays All Star Dominance was Purposeful

    Ian Thomsen is a former writer for Sports Illustrated and NBA.com. Ian chats about the Jays in the All-Star Game, the importance of Marcus Smart, and why the Celtics are just so likable. Twitter: @IanThomsen


    4:28 Brown, Tatum All Star performances carry weight

    23:58 Boston is a great place for Jaylen to have a maximum impact

    31:15 Did Mazzulla leak his playoff rotations?

    38:24 Smart is the 3rd most important Celtic

    42:16 This team is so likable

