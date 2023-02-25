Jays All Star Dominance was Purposeful

Ian Thomsen is a former writer for Sports Illustrated and NBA.com. Ian chats about the Jays in the All-Star Game, the importance of Marcus Smart, and why the Celtics are just so likable. Twitter: @IanThomsen



4:28 Brown, Tatum All Star performances carry weight

23:58 Boston is a great place for Jaylen to have a maximum impact

31:15 Did Mazzulla leak his playoff rotations?

38:24 Smart is the 3rd most important Celtic

42:16 This team is so likable

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Friday, February 24th, 2023.

Go to BetOnline.AG today and use the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% sign-up bonus! And go to HelloFresh.com/beat60 and use the promo code beat60 for 60% and free shipping on your first order!