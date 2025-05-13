Breaking: Jayson Tatum Undergoes Surgery on Ruptured Achilles Tendon

The news everyone expected but no one wanted to hear. As feared, Jayson Tatum suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon on Monday night. The team announced that Tatum underwent surgery on Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery. No official timetable was given for his return.

Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate. pic.twitter.com/TTXziFtMQB — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 13, 2025

The injury naturally knocks Tatum out for the remainder of the NBA playoffs and will extend deep into next season if not cost him the entire year. Typical recover for achilles ruptures is 10-12 months.

The new comes less than 24 hours after Tatum crumpled to the floor late in the 4th quarter of the Celtics game 4 loss to the New York Knicks. The injury occurred with 3.07 left in the 4th quarter Tatum with the Celtics trailing 111-104. Tatum pushed off hard on his right foot trying to grab a loose ball and immediately went down clutching his right ankle.

Tatum stayed down writhing in pain for several minutes before being helped off the court. He was unable to put any weight on his injured leg.

ESPN cameras later captured a distraught Tatum making his way to the Celtics’ locker room in a wheelchair.

Jayson Tatum was emotional while leaving the game in a wheelchair from a non-contact injury. pic.twitter.com/ZtUGRedUzg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2025

Tatum’s injury could have far reaching implications for not only his future but the Celtics as well. Boston will enter this offseason facing a massive luxury tax bill that could result in shedding some core players to reduce salary. With Tatum now likely out until the 206-2027 season, the rebuild or retool could take on an entirely different shape.

Possible trade candidates include Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser and even Jaylen. Al Horford is a free agent and his future is also in doubt.

In the short term the Celtics need to figure out if they can come back from a 3-1 series deficit without their best player.