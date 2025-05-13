Close Menu
Breaking: Jayson Tatum Undergoes Surgery on Ruptured Achilles Tendon

The Celtics announced that Tatum is expected to make a full recovery. No official timetable was given on his return.
May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is helped off the court by after an injury in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum would leave the game with an injury after this play. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The news everyone expected but no one wanted to hear. As feared, Jayson Tatum suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon on Monday night. The team announced that Tatum underwent surgery on Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery. No official timetable was given for his return.

The injury naturally knocks Tatum out for the remainder of the NBA playoffs and will extend deep into next season if not cost him the entire year. Typical recover for achilles ruptures is 10-12 months.

The new comes less than 24 hours after Tatum crumpled to the floor late in the 4th quarter of the Celtics game 4 loss to the New York Knicks. The injury occurred with 3.07 left in the 4th quarter Tatum with the Celtics trailing 111-104. Tatum pushed off hard on his right foot trying to grab a loose ball and immediately went down clutching his right ankle.

Tatum stayed down writhing in pain for several minutes before being helped off the court. He was unable to put any weight on his injured leg.

ESPN cameras later captured a distraught Tatum making his way to the Celtics’ locker room in a wheelchair.

Tatum’s injury could have far reaching implications for not only his future but the Celtics as well. Boston will enter this offseason facing a massive luxury tax bill that could result in shedding some core players to reduce salary. With Tatum now likely out until the 206-2027 season, the rebuild or retool could take on an entirely different shape.

Possible trade candidates include Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser and even Jaylen. Al Horford is a free agent and his future is also in doubt.
In the short term the Celtics need to figure out if they can come back from a 3-1 series deficit without their best player.

The Celtics are down 3-1 to the Knicks despite building double digit leads in each game.

“These things happen,” Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis said after Monday’s loss. “Obviously we all felt for him in that moment, but we just have to keep going, we have to keep playing. Obviously we all realized in our heads what this could mean, but again, this is part of the sport, it’s tough, and it’s hard to see and hard to accept the truth. “But, it is what it is and we have to go forward with what we have now.”

