Jayson Tatum Already Among Greatest Celtics w/ Sean Grande | Celtics Beat

Sean Grande is the play-by-play voice for the Boston Celtics Radio Network. Sean joins the program to chat about the NBA Trade Deadline, did anyone close the Celtics talent gap, and Derrick White’s refound confidence.

