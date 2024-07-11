Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday Strong as US Beats Canada in Exhibition

Jayson Tatum spent the week leading up to Team USA’s first scrimmage carrying over his message from the Celtics’ championship season. It doesn’t matter who starts, he said, and if the talented collective the Americans organized to avenge last summer’s poor World Cup showing could all sacrifice, they’d win another gold medal.

Despite Kevin Durant (calf) sitting out and Kawhi Leonard backing out of the Olympics on Wednesday, Tatum came off the bench in favor of Jrue Holiday in Team USA’s first exhibition leading up to the Olympics. While Holiday played a role reminiscent of the one he adapted to in Boston, Tatum thrived in an even more condensed version, attempting seven shots and focusing on defense, passing and driving. He didn’t attempt a three in the 86-72 win and Team USA won his minutes by 14 points.

The alignment of the Celtics helped the US manage early offensive struggles that put them in an 11-2 hole. They started 0-for-7 with a turnover, one of 11 in the first half before finishing 18-for-27 (66.6%) playing fast through different lineups. Holiday missed his first three-point attempt and grabbed a pair of rebounds before exiting with Canada up 12-4 when Tatum entered for the first time. Tatum shot 4-for-4, starting with a driving make and finishing the quarter with a breakout layup through contract. He stopped Kelly Olynyk in the post and fed Anthony Davis for a finish inside while the US cut the Canadian lead to 21-14.

Tatum wasn’t immune to some of the offensive stagnancy and sloppiness that marked the start to the game, falling during one transition and giving the ball away. Olynyk hurt the US with a 3-for-3 start and Dillon Brooks engaged in a pair of shoving matches with LeBron James early while Anthony Edwards and Joel Embiid fell into isolation basketball early. A greater rhythm flowed into a 27-12 second quarter, Tatum leading Tyrese Haliburton with an outlet pass that turned into a skip pass to Edwards for two. The US grabbed four offensive rebounds on the following possession, flexing a greater strength in that area that Grant Hill stressed in building the team.