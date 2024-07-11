Jayson Tatum Believes Celtics Squad can Take Down Team USA

Just weeks after securing the Championship with the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum is now aiming for a gold medal with a powerhouse Team USA lineup at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Tatum will be teaming up with Lebron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid with Team USA being the heavy favorite. However, in a recent interview Tatum made it clear that there’s no team in the world he’d choose over the Celtics.

“I’m riding with the guys that I just played 10 months of basketball with and been through hell and back. I love this team that I’m on. This is a hell of a team, some of the best players to ever play. But what I just went through with my teammates in winning a championship, we’re locked in forever. I’m taking us against whoever.”