Jayson Tatum Bounces Back in Win vs Cavaliers

After a deflating performance and rough shooting night in their loss to the Knicks, the Boston Celtics collectively bounced back in a 117-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum followed up a rough game on Monday with a monster performance over Cleveland, and tallied 41 points, 13-of-21 from the field, 4-of-6 from deep, and finished with 11 rebounds and 8 assists.

With his performance on Wednesday night, Tatum set multiple records, including the most 30 point games by a Celtic in a single season since 1987-88. Tatum also set an NBA record, becoming the seventh highest point total in league history before turning 25, passing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Join Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon of The Garden Report as they report onsite at TD Garden and discuss the performance of Jayson Tatum.

