Jayson Tatum Can Lead a Championship-Level Team

Ian Thomsen used to cover the NBA for Sports Illustrated and NBA.com. Ian joins the show to talk about the ascension of Jayson Tatum, how historically good the Celtics defense is, and KG’s jersey retirement ceremony. Twitter: @IanThomsen

2:37 Celtics are on a roll

11:38 Tatum certainly looks capable of leading a Championship-level team this year

28:32 Can the defense make up for any lack of offense in the playoffs?

33:00 Should the Celtics be angling for playoff seeding?

37:57 KG’s retirement ceremony

