Jayson Tatum, Celtics Look Like Championship Contenders | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 109-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, headlined by a near-triple-double from Jaylen Brown, a 20-point game from Jayson Tatum, and huge contributions from Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser off the bench. Plus, how Baylor Scheierman was the MVP off the bench, and why Derrick White continues to be underrated.

0:00 Intro

1:25 Jayson Tatum, Celtics Look Like Championship Contenders

2:00 Jayson Tatum looks like Jayson Tatum

5:21 Jaylen Brown continues to thrive

7:10 Clutch-time Payton Pritchard

9:06 Why Baylor Scheierman was MVP

11:09 Sam Hauser’s shooting

12:00 More on Baylor’s rise

15:35 Celtics look like contenders

