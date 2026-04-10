Jayson Tatum Clears Huge Mental Hurdle in Celtics Loss vs Knicks | You Got Boston w Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 112-106 loss to the New York Knicks, which featured Jayson Tatum’s return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since his injury. Plus, inside Baylor Scheierman’s big-time second half (and confidence), and Payton Pritchard’s offensive boost in Jaylen Brown’s absence.

00:00 Start

2:00 Jayson Tatum clears huge mental hurdle

9:00 PrizePicks

10:00 Baylor Scheierman has mastered confidence

13:45 Payton Pritchard offensive boost

15:00 Final thoughts from New York

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