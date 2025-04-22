Jayson Tatum Day-to-Day with Wrist Injury after ‘Something Extra’ by KCP

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum (wrist) participated in parts of practice on Tuesday, Joe Mazzulla said, did some on-court work and felt better after finishing Sunday’s win over the Magic following a right wrist injury. Tatum said his X-Ray returned negative in short remarks following the game.

Mazzulla considered him day-to-day ahead of Game 2 when asked if he’s expected to play. The Celtics will release their injury report for the game later this afternoon.

While Tatum didn’t mention any animosity toward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was called for a flagrant foul on the play, Al Horford was visibly frustrated about the hit. He motioned toward Caldwell-Pope that it was the second or third time he hit a Celtics player hard as he and the Magic’s bench jarred into timeout. Tatum writhed on the ground for several moments as cameras caught Mazzulla holding back a trainer and shouting for Tatum to get up. Mazzulla called it love two days later. Horford interjected when asked by CLNS Media if there was something extra on the play.

“There was something extra,” he said. “It was about the second or third time that, especially, KCP went at him in that way. So yeah. It was all about checking on my guy, making sure he was fine and that’s over with.”

Horford relented that those plays become more common in the playoffs later in the press conference, while Payton Pritchard brushed off any notion that an attempt by the Magic to physically intimidate them would work. They can try it, he dared. Let’s see if it works.

The Magic held a brief practice on Monday after Game 1 that dispersed quickly following its conclusion. Caldwell-Pope declined to speak as he left the floor. Jrue Holiday, asked if there was something extra after Game 1, didn’t think so and pointed toward it being a seven-seeded team trying to play hard. Tatum left the floor early after finishing the game, hitting a three and scoring seven points, with a wrap on as he went to the X-Ray room. ESPN caught his mother Brandy Cole waiting for him there, who asked if he wanted her to go in the Orlando locker room. Tatum shook his head.

Tatum, who’s normally visible shooting around with assistant coaches after practice, did not appear on the floor during the portion open to reporters. He finished Game 2 with 17 points, 14 rebounds and four assists on 8-for-22 shooting (1-8 3PT). The Celtics won his minutes by 23 points in the 17-point win. If he can’t go on Wednesday, Jaylen Brown will take over the offense alongside Boston’s guards, who thrived on Sunday. Mazzulla said Brown (knee) made it through Game 1 and practice fine, and said not to look into him playing only 31 minutes in the win. Pritchard reflected Mazzulla’s get up mindset at practice.

“I don’t feel intimidated,” Pritchard said. “I grew up playing physical basketball in the back yard, playing with my brothers and friends, and I think we all have. So no matter what a hard foul is, we just gonna get up and play ball, and check it back up. Obviously, they fouled him hard and he had a little fall, but it’s not gonna stop us from what we’re trying to achieve.”