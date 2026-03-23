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Jayson Tatum Deserves Grace | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell 

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 102-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, including what went wrong in the fourth quarter, inside Jaylen Brown’s night, and how Minnesota was able ot limit the Celtics. Plus, a closer look at Jayson Tatum’s return and how he is handling his return to the court.

0:00 – Timberwolves defeat Celtics

6:34 – Jaylen Brown performance

9:28 – Prizepicks

10:44 – More thoughts on Timberwolves win over Celtics

13:02 – Jayson Tatum’s performance

20:26 – Wrapping up!

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