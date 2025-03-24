Jayson Tatum Dominates As Celtics Extend Win Streak to 5 over Portland | Garden Report Postgame Show

Jayson Tatum dropped 30 points and Sam Hauser followed with 24 as the Celtics cruised to a 129-116 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night and extend their winning streak to 5 games. Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano & John Zannis go LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show to break down the win and share their takeaways from Boston’s dominant performance.

