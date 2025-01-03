Jayson Tatum Dominates in Celtics Win over T-Wolves | Garden Report Postgame Show

Jayson Tatum delivered 33 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds as the Boston Celtics edged out the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-115 on Thursday night. Derrick White added 26 points to help secure the win.

Join the Garden Report crew as Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell, Jimmy Toscano, and Sherrod Blakely break down all the action from the Celtics’ first game of the New Year. Don’t miss instant analysis, live player reactions, and more!

0:00 – Hard Hat Mentality

2:03 – Strong Road Start

6:09 – Tatum MVP Performance

9:31 – Hauser Finds Shot

17:05 – Turnovers Key Difference

19:10 – Derrick White’s Impact

24:21 – Shot Making Importance

27:30 – Defensive Versatility

30:41 – Lineup Adjustments

37:36 – Player of the Game

39:30 – Brownie Award

54:43 – Sam Hauser’s Health

1:00:00 – Anthony Edwards’ Frustration

1:02:50 – Edwards’ Need for Growth

1:11:38 – All-Star Voting

1:25:29 – Jimmy Butler wants out?

