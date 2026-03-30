Jayson Tatum Drops 32 As Boston Down sCharlotte | Celtics vs Hawks Postgame Show

The Celtics cruised to a 114-99 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in Jayson Tatum’s best game of the 2025-26 season, as the superstar forward dropped 31 points in the absence of Jaylen Brown.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Bobby Manning and A. Sherrod Blakely immediately after Celtics vs. Hornets to break down the game.

0:00 Intro

1:30 Jayson Tatum’s Big Night

12:00 Ummmmmm vs “Neemy”

16:00 Payton Pritchard’s Success

20:00 PrizePicks

21:30 Zannis vs Chat vs Sherrod Sleep Mask

24:00 Why Did Tatum Return this Season?

34:00 Joe Mazzulla Coach of the Year?

40:00 Legendary Robert vs Speculation Alert

42:00 Bobby’s Marathon

46:00 Potential 1st Round Matchups for Celtics

49:00 Jordan Walsh’s Start

54:00 Celtics Clinch Playoffs

57:00 Bobby Boxes Out Noa vs Zero Percent Chance

1:00:00 Jaylen Brown’s Tendinitis

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email

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