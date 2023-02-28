Jayson Tatum Ejected Late in Celtics Loss vs Knicks

NEW YORK — CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon report live from Madison Square Garden after the Celtics 109-94 loss to the Knicks over Monday night. Tatum struggled shooting just 6-for-18 from the floor and was ejected in the fourth quarter after picking up his second technical foul. He finished with 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Bobby and Josue react to Tatum’s ejection.



Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060

If you want to live a more empowered life, therapy can get you there.

Sponsors:

Visit https://BetterHelp.com/GARDEN today to get 10% off your first month!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!