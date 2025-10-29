Jayson Tatum EXCLUSIVE Interview w/ CLNS Media’s Noa Dalzell

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum joins CLNS Media’s Noa Dalzell on a special You Got Boston Podcast for an exclusive interview. Tatum reflects on surprising kids at an NBA Cares event at the Wang YMCA in Boston’s Chinatown, celebrating the 20-year anniversary of NBA Cares and discussing how giving back to both Boston and his hometown of St. Louis continues to drive the Jayson Tatum Foundation.

Tatum also opens up about his Achilles injury recovery, sharing updates on how he’s feeling, his mindset through rehab, and whether fans can expect to see him return to the court this season.

00:00 – Tatum attends NBA Cares event at the Wang YMCA in Boston’s Chinatown

2:14 – Tatum discusses his recovery journey

4:10 – Importance of St. Louis in Tatum’s life

5:26 – Tatum’s commitment to representing St. Louis

6:30 – NBA Cares’ gift to St. Louis YMCA

7:06 – Tatum’s impact in the community events

9:50 – Tatum connection with fans

12:30 – Celtics’ commitment to community centers

15:20 – Tatum’s on his potential return this season

Support JT’s Foundation: ⁠https://thejaysontatumfoundation.org/⁠

–

Learn more about NBA Cares: ⁠https://cares.nba.com/⁠

