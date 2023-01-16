Celtics Win, Tatum EXPLODES for 51 POINTS

In Boston’s second game of their miniseries in Charlotte, the Celtics beat the Hornets behind Jayson Tatum’s superstar efforts. With no Jaylen Brown to take pressure off him, Jayson Tatum was in his bag and looked even more comfortable as the game wore on, dropping 15 points on 15-of-23 shooting, 7-of-12 from three and 14-of-14 from the line in an MVP-calibur performance. The Celtics will now have two days off before they take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at TD Garden; it will be the second time the two teams have met since the Finals.

Join The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and John Zannis as they discuss Jayson Tatum’s huge night in Charlotte against the Hornets and preview the Celtics matchup against the Warriors on Thursday.

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/GARDEN21 and use code GARDEN21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/garden. Seriously, it could save you HUNDREDS per year. Cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!