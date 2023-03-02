Jayson Tatum Explodes for 41 as Celtics Topple Cavaliers 117-113

Everything you need to know from the Celtics 117-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Breakdown

Coming off an ugly loss to the New York Knicks on Monday, the Boston Celtics bounced back in a big way Wednesday night, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-113.

Jayson Tatum shook off a mini-slump of late to finish with 41 points in one of his best played all around games of the season. Al Horford poured in a season high 23 points on 6-8 shooting from behind the line. Jaylen Brown chipped in 16 from Jaylen Brown after missing last game for personal reasons. The Cavaliers were led by Donovan Mitchell who scored a game high 44 points.

The game was back and forth in the first half with 10 lead changes, 7 ties, and no lead for either team stretching more than 6 points. The Celtics eventually took a 3 point lead going into halftime. The Celtics took over in the 3rd quarter led by Tatum. In the first 6:24 of the third quarter Tatum scored 15 points, igniting the Celtics and pushing them to a 21 point lead. Mitchell kept the Cavs close and some sloppy late game execution from the Celtics whittled the lead all the way down to the final margin of 4 points but the result was never really in doubt.

Studs and Duds

Studs

Jayson Tatum: After an abysmal 14 point game capped off with an ejection on Monday night vs. the New York Knicks, Tatum roared back with 41 points on 13-21 shooting. Tatum started slow, scoring only 2 points in the first, but he dropped 15 in the second and then exploded for 18 in the third. Tatum had struggled shooting the ball in the past three games, going a mere 22/60.

41 PTS

11 REB

8 AST Jayson Tatum drops a 40 piece as the Celtics win in Boston ☘️ pic.twitter.com/RIPWK5PZJz — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2023

Al Horford: The 37 year old has been on a tear recently, making 12 three pointers in his last three games, including Wednesday. Horford made his first 6 shots, including 4 threes and played a large part in the Celtics big 3rd quarter. Horford scored 15 and 13 point in his last two games respectively.

Celtics Shooting: The Celtics shot 50% from 3 Wednesday night. The knock on the Celtics this season has been that they sometimes shoot too many threes and because of this they shoot themselves out of games. However, the goal of the game is to make shots, and when the Celtics make shots, they win. In this day and age, the three point shot is a treasure trove, and the Celtics are utilizing it to their advantage.

Duds

Grant Williams

To not fault of his own Grant Williams made no impact in this game at all. That’s because, he didn’t play. Williams logged the dreaded DNP-CD not being able to crack Joe Mazzulla’s rotation. Mike Muscala got most of the minutes that would have normally gone to Williams.

Celtics Interior Defense: The Celtics gave up 68 paint points in the win Wednesday night. A lot of the Cavaliers paint touches were off of pick and roll action, with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland going downhill and getting to the rim.

Turning Point

The Celtics kept out smoking in the 3rd quarter, pushing a 3 point halftime lead to 10 less than two minutes into the frame. Boston outscored Cleveland 41-26 in the third and led by 18 heading into the 4th.

Sweat the Bet

Oh boy was this a rough one for Celtics betttors (-4.5 according to betonline.ag) who were sitting pretty with the C’s up 13 points with 1:18 to play. But the Celtics absolutely cratered down the stretch getting outscored 13-4 by the Cavs resulting in a 4 point win for Boston but a crushing defeat for their backers.