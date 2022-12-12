Subscribe
NBA

Jayson Tatum Falls Flat in Celtics Finals Rematch vs Warriors

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Jayson Tatum struggled in the Celtics 123-107 road loss to the Warriors on Saturday night. Tatum scored 18 PTS on 6-21 shooting vs Golden State. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning discusses Tatum’s continued struggles against the defending champs.

Luke Kornet Contests Captivating and Confusing the NBA

