Jayson Tatum Game Winner Leads Celtics Past Sixers

The Celtics continue their road trip with a stop in Philadelphia to take on the Sixers. Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and host John Zannis they break it all down.

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA !



Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Go to BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

If you want to live a more empowered life, therapy can get you there. Visit https://BetterHelp.com/GARDEN today to get 10% off your first month!