    Subscribe
    Celtics Postgame Live

    Jayson Tatum Game Winner Leads Celtics Past Sixers

    CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

    The Celtics continue their road trip with a stop in Philadelphia to take on the Sixers. Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and host John Zannis they break it all down.

    You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS  & @CLNSMEDIA  !

    Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

    Go to BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

    If you want to live a more empowered life, therapy can get you there. Visit https://BetterHelp.com/GARDEN today to get 10% off your first month!

    Trending
    James White: Mac Jones Poised for a BIG Year

    Share.

    CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.