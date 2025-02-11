Jayson Tatum Goes Takeover Mode in Miami | Garden Report Postgame Show

On The Garden Report, John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning break down the Boston Celtics’ dominant 103-85 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night. Jayson Tatum led the charge with 33 points, with 20 points just in the 3rd quarter.

Tune in for instant analysis, player reactions, and expert insights as The Garden Report crew recaps the action from Miami and discusses what lies ahead for the Celtics!

