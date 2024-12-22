Jayson Tatum Has Historic 43 Point Triple Double in Chicago | Celtics vs Bulls Garden Report Postgame Show

Jayson Tatum delivered a historic performance with a season-high 43 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists, marking his third career triple-double as the Boston Celtics dominated the Chicago Bulls 123-98 on Saturday night.

Tatum’s stat line was the 12th game in NBA history with at least 43 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists—and the first to do so with over 80% true shooting. It was also the first 40-plus-point triple-double by a Celtic since Larry Bird in 1992.

Tune in to the Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media as Jimmy Toscano, Noa Dalzell, Sherrod Blakely, and Bobby Manning break down Part 2 of the Celtics vs. Bulls series with instant analysis, live player reactions, and more!

