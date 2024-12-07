Close Menu
Subscribe
Celtics Beat

Jayson Tatum Has OVERTAKEN Giannis Antetokounmpo | Celtics Beat

Keith Smith joins Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti to discuss the battle between Tatum and Giannis
Jackson TolliverBy 1 Min Read

Keith Smith covers the NBA and the salary cap for Spotrac. Keith joins the program to discuss the Boston Celtics’ regular season sweep of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday sticking it to his old team, and Payton Pritchard’s role on this team.

Celtics Beat is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.