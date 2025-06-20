Jayson Tatum In Good Spirits Over One Month into Achilles Recovery

Torrey Craig posted a video of Jayson Tatum on the trainer’s table getting treatment on his Achilles last week after Craig returned to Auerbach Center. In it, Craig shouted at Tatum, who turned and smiled as Craig approached.

Prior to that, Tatum remained quiet since his May 13 surgery. He finally tweeted earlier this month, commemorating 25 days since his recovery began. That post told Craig that Tatum turned the corner from early struggles with the process.

“I always try to lighten the mood up around him, not be too serious, make jokes to see him laugh, see him smile, but it’s good to see him active on social media,” Craig said on The Garden Report this week. “Because probably first couple of weeks are probably the worst, and now he’s getting his routine down. He’s always in with his trainer doing his rehab, so I think it’ll get easier as time goes on, but it’s always tough seeing somebody like that go down, especially a person like JT.”

Tatum and Craig grew close after the Celtics signed Craig in February following his buyout from the Bulls. Boston gave Craig spot opportunities early, but he eventually transitioned into a supportive role where he celebrated and encouraged teammates from the bench. He shared some regrets over not making more of those opportunities to play following a long ankle injury recovery, but expressed he’s open to any role with teams as free agency looms.

Craig also defended misconceptions about Tatum he saw allowed to fester in the media. Tatum often doesn’t respond to public criticism, which is why Craig considered him the most humble star in the league that he’s played with. The way Tatum approached his daily tasks, despite his stature, stood out as different along with other characteristics of the organization like how it welcomed his son Braylon. Craig expressed interest in returning to the Celtics this summer ahead of his 35-year-old season. But he’ll take a business approach.

For now, his early return to the Auerbach Center allowed him to support Tatum and Jaylen Brown through the early stages of their rehab. He believed he saw Tatum turning the corner from the emotional impact of an injury that’ll cost him at least most of next season.

“It’s just to see him in good spirits, to see him smiling and laughing and joking around and just having a normal conversation, talk about offseason and what I’m up to and I just look forward to his recovery, the progress he’s making and it’s always just good seeing him in good spirits,” Craig said.