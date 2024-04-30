Jayson Tatum Injures Ankle Again After Bam Adebayo Flagrant Foul

MIAMI — Bam Adebayo received a flagrant one foul, and Al Horford was given a technical after a foul on Jayson Tatum during a shot attempt after the whistle had blown. Tatum, visibly affected, grabbed his left ankle but managed to hit both free throws, effectively sealing the game.

Tatum addressed the incident post-game: “You all saw it. I shot the ball afterward, I landed on his foot. Same ankle that I hurt in Game 7 last year, that I hurt against the Warriors, that I tweaked against the Clippers. It didn’t feel good at first… I don’t want to make it a bigger deal than what it is… moved on, kept playing… I was mad because it’s the same ankle, but I’ve tweaked my ankle 1,000 times playing this game, so it was throbbing, but the adrenaline made it wear off I guess.”

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss after Boston’s 102-88 win to take a 3-1 lead in their opening-round NBA playoff series.

