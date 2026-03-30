Jayson Tatum is 1000% back & the Celtics crush the Hornets | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 114-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets, headlined by Jayson Tatum’s best game of the season, a 32-point, 8-assist, 5-rebound, 0-turnover outing. Payton Pritchard continues his streak of hot play with a 28-point, 6-assist night, continuing to elevate his play with Jaylen Brown sidelined. And, the “others” — Baylor Scheierman, Ron Harper Jr., Neemias Queta — each played their part as the Celtics took down one of the hottest teams in basketball.

This year being a Celtics gap year is going to age as one of the worst media-concocted takes of all time 😭 https://t.co/xML2n1D8aK — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) March 30, 2026

0:00 Game Reaction

4:55 Jayson Tatum looks incredible

9:30 PrizePicks

11:20 Payton Pritchard keeps going off

14:55 Baylor Scheierman, Ron Harper Jr. and the others

17:55 Neemias Queta wins center matchup

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