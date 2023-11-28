Jayson Tatum is Playing MVP Level Basketball

On today’s episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast, Bob and Jeff discuss how Jayson Tatum has stepped up amidst injuries to the Celtics, if the Magic and Timberwolves are for real, give their thoughts on the in-season tournament as well as the All Star Game format this year, plus they take a look at the changes coming to the game at the college level and if big men could play a bigger role in the NBA in years to come. That, and much more!

