Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown are All-Time Celtics Great | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell 

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the Celtics’ 120-99 win over the Golden State Warriors, headlined by big-time performances by Jaylen Brown (32 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) and Jayson Tatum (24 points, 10 rebounds). Plus, a closer look at JB’s leadership style, how Payton Pritchard is thriving off the bench, and how Luka Garza is impacting winning, even through DNPs.



0:00 – Celtics defeat Warriors

2:26 – Jaylen Brown performance

2:59 – Jayson Tatum performance

4:38 – Jays shine together

9:49 – Prizepicks

11:04 – Jayson Tatum on time off from basketball

14:04 – Jaylen Brown’s leadership style

17:43 – Payton Pritchard performance

21:44 – Luka Garza performance

24:30 – Wrapping up!

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