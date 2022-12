How Marcus Smart’s transformation impacted his career, the Celtics, and Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown delivered a message to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

https://traffic.megaphone.fm/NSM3039935241.mp3?updated=1672166753

The CLNS Media Network is sponsored by BetOnline.ag. Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!