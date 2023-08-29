Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown Take on Joint Workouts

Find out why Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown working out together has Josue excited about the upcoming season. Max reacts to Michael Jordan’s son reportedly marrying Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife & why he wants to see a Celtics reunion soon.

0:00 Intro

0:20 How significant is it that Tatum and Brown are working out together this offseason?

5:21 Cedric Maxwell on this NBA offseason, Michael Jordan selling the Charlotte Hornets

6:46 Why don’t the Celtics Larry Bird-era team have a reunion?

9:10 How has the NBA offseason changed since the old days?

10:37 The Celtics fraternity is real

12:21 Cedric on playing alongside Larry Bird

14:11 FanDuel Sportsbook

14:36 Is Jayson Tatum showing more Celtics Pride this season?

16:54 What drove Brown to work out this offseason with Tatum?

19:09 Winning Time season 2 and Cedric reminiscing on the 1981 season

22:47 Celtics hold workout with TJ Warren, Glenn Robinson III

25:31 Iman Shumpert’s Paul Pierce story

27:26 Looking ahead at preseason schedule

28:10 Outro

