Jayson Tatum is Ready to Lead Celtics

In Jayson Tatum’s exclusive interview with Jeff Goodman, one thing was apparent, Tatum is ready to lead the Celtics. Keith Smith of Spotrac and Jeff Goodman also go over Blake Griffin’s potential comeback, and what to do about the last roster spot during the latest episode of the “Celtics Beat” Podcast.

Timeline:

4:04 Tatum’s interview w/ Jeff Goodman

12:17 Do the Celtics need the “in your face leader”?

22:11 Blake Griffin should be a target

Available for download on iTunes and Spotify on Thursday, September 7th, 2023.

