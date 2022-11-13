Jayson Tatum Leads Shorthanded Celtics Past Pistons

The Celtics go on the road in the second leg of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons. Without key players in Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, and Malcolm Brogdon, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics were facing an uphill battle on the road in a back-to-back game. But, behind the herculean efforts of Tatum, the Celtics took a 117-108 road win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, and their win streak grows to six games.

Whenever his shoes touched the hardwood, Jayson Tatum was the best player on the floor, and finished the night with 43 points on 14-of-28 shooting, including 7-of-15 from beyond the arc, and chipped in 10 rebounds and three assists. Over Boston’s win streak, Tatum has risen to the challenge and taken his game to a whole new plane, and Boston has been all the better for it.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with Bobby Manning and host John Zannis as we break it all down.

Trending Jayson Tatum as Impressive as Ever Celtics Opening Night Win

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!