Jayson Tatum Looked Great in Emotional Celtics Return | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps Jayson Tatum’s highly anticipated season debut, the emotions in the building, and how everything played out on the court in a 120-100 Celtics victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Plus, who the most pivotal person was behind the scenes, and how several other players (Neemias Queta, Payton Pritchard, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White) excelled.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro and instant reaction

01:18 Pregame and in-game atmosphere

03:52 Tatum’s performance

10:55 Overall takeaways

13:10 PrizePicks

14:07 Noa’s question to Jayson Tatum after the game

16:43 Joe Mazzulla on Tatum’s play

19:38 Vucevic injury

21:36 Pritchard and Brown’s impact

24:00 Thanks for watching!

You Got Boston on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!