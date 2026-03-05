Jayson Tatum May Return Friday for Celtics vs Mavericks | Garden Report

The Boston Celtics could see the return of All-NBA star Jayson Tatum, who is expected to play this season and could make his debut Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, less than 10 months after undergoing surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon.

CLNS Media’s John Zannis and Bobby Manning go LIVE for an emergency Garden Report to react to the news and break down what Tatum’s potential return means for the Celtics.

00:00 Intro

13:19 Celtics a Finals team?

16:00 When could JT return to form?

17:30 Celtics should be favorites to make NBA finals if Tatum is healthy

24:30 PrizePicks

26:00 How will Jaylen Brown and others respond to JT’s return?

37:00 Tatum’s return to PrizePicks!

38:00 Jayson Tatum questionable for Mavs game

If Jayson Tatum is back to himself are the Celtics Finals Favorites? “This is a team that you have to put as a Finals favorite.” @John_Zannis “That will be the expectation at that point.”@RealBobManning pic.twitter.com/Ff90lWDrve — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) March 5, 2026

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!