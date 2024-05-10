Jayson Tatum Needs to Step Up for the Celtics

In the latest episode of the Garden Report, CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Bobby Manning delved into Jayson Tatum’s scoring difficulties. They expressed their frustrations with his performance throughout the 2024 playoffs so far. Despite Tatum averaging 21.7 points, 10 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, his shooting efficiency has been a concern, with a field goal percentage of 40.7% and a three-point shooting percentage of just 26.8%. The discussion highlighted the challenges Tatum has faced in finding his rhythm during the postseason.

“The world thinks we’re never supposed to lose. We’re supposed to win every game by 25. It’s not gonna be like that all the time, we don’t expect it to be easy … It’s gonna be fun the rest of the series and especially come Saturday.” 👀 — Jayson Tatum 📺FULL #Celtics… pic.twitter.com/PXWPbBZDld — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) May 10, 2024

If you enjoyed this content, like, subscribe and please make sure to watch the full episode of the podcast HERE:

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.