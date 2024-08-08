Jayson Tatum Not Happy with Team USA Situation

A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis discuss Team USA’s Olympics win over Brazil and look forward to Wednesday’s game against Serbia. Additionally, their conversation covers Jayson Tatum and his role with Team USA, including whether he’s happy with the way it’s going.

0:00 – Intro

1:42 – Concerns over Jrue Holiday

5:06 – Jayson Tatum’s Struggles

13:48 – PrizePicks

15:38 – Overall Thoughts on Olympics

24:07 – Gametime

25:49 – Jaylen Brown’s Black Wall Street

The Big 3 NBA Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !