Jayson Tatum on how he Blocks out the Hate

It is no question that Jayson Tatum has faced criticism and hate from fans throughout his career. Whether it was doubts about his leadership opportunities or his struggles in late game scenarios, Tatum has always been hearing it from the fans. You would think winning a championship at age 26 would prove the haters wrong, right?

After the Celtics won the championship, Shaquille O’Neal on The Big Podcast had something to say about the Celtics playoff run, “Boston had it easy…their road was too easy.” O’Neal went on to say it’s going to take another Celtics championship win next year in order to gain his respect.

Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan asked Tatum on how he blocks out all the hate. “You got to look on the flip side, they don’t talk about players that they don’t think are good or capable.” Tatum went on to say that you “have to have a good support system, have an outlet, this basketball s*** can get heavy sometimes.”

