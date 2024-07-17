Jayson Tatum Quiet and Jrue Holiday Starts in Derrick White’s Team USA Debut

The US saw the best opposing player it’ll see in the Olympic play and found its best play to counter him on Wednesday. Serbia lost by 27 points in Nikola Jokić played, the reigning MVP finishing 6-for-19 with only two assists while missing all four three-point attempts.

Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday started for the first time together across three exhibitions while Team USA sprinted away from what started as a 40-40 game, rolling to a 105-79 win with two remaining in London before Paris group play begins with a rematch against Serbia later this month.

Tatum scored four points with five rebounds, two steals and four turnovers while failing to post an assist for the first time. He missed both three-point attempts and went 2-for-3 from two. Holiday added eight points with two assists and a steal, shooting 2-for-3, hitting both threes.

Steph Curry drained three straight shots, including a pair of threes, through an early duel against Aleksa Avramović. The US trailed 16-13 when it shifted to its Anthony Davis–Bam Adebayo double big look that has dominated their scrimmages. Davis blocked Jokić immediately, and Adebayo grabbed the first of four offensive rebounds before hitting a go-ahead three late in the first quarter. He shot 3-for-5 from three, making more than he ever has in an NBA game. Anthony Edwards joined them off the bench, scoring seven straight points to finish the frame, which ended 28-28 due to continued US turnovers.

Tatum and Holiday committed two more to begin the second, leading to Marko Gudurić and Vasilije Micić threes and a six-point deficit. Joel Embiid hit a pair of free throws and found Holiday cutting to reach within one points, then Curry sunk back-to-back threes to start an 8-0 run the Americans never looked back from. He scored 24 points and converted 6-of-9 from deep. The US’ run mounted to 16-2 after Davis stuffed Jokić two more times, sending the US out on the run for a pair of free throws that White split for his only point and another runaway finish by Edwards. Team USA entered halftime ahead 59-45.

Ooooh, Jrue Holiday with a slick behind-the-back pass to Steph Curry. What a play. pic.twitter.com/ZRJw8iiy5R — Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) July 17, 2024

The extended run reached 29-5 midway through the third, Holiday grabbing a steal 30 seconds into the third and hitting a three to start a 5-0 run. A James layup, Embiid put-back and Holiday’s second three pushed the lead to 26 before James found Tatum for his first points inside. Devin Booker and Adebayo hit back-to-back threes later in the frame to maintain that advantage before Edwards beat the buzzer again from deep to begin the fourth ahead by 28.

Three-pointers stopped falling for Serbia into the final frame as the game got out of hand, falling to 29%. Jokić’s energy took a hit while Davis kept racking up blocks, maintaining his status as the most impactful US player with six rejections in the win. White missed his only shot attempt in nine minutes of action, though the US won his minutes by six. Embiid shot 2-for-8, continuing questions about whether he’ll remain the starting center when Olympic play begins, but little doubt exists about the American’s ability to win gold given their play against top competitors in exhibitions so far. And this is without Kevin Durant, who remains out with a calf injury.

2 straight possessions at nearly 40 years old. It’s incomprehensible athleticism. pic.twitter.com/hjLbuUNjB2 — Rit Holtzman (@BenRitholtzNBA) July 17, 2024

Tatum and Holiday appear to have playing ancillary offensive roles for now, despite both being in the mix for starting spots, with White mostly sitting in a deep reserve role, while the lack of three-point attempts from Tatum carry over questions about his shot from the playoffs. With three misses to begin his summer with the US, he fell below 28% from three since the playoffs began. Holiday looks every bit the connective piece that the US prioritized in its selection process.

The next Team USA exhibition comes on Saturday at 3 EST against South Sudan.