Jayson Tatum Recalls Crying as a Kid after he didn’t get Lebron James’ Autograph

Jayson Tatum and Lebron James are teammates on Team USA, but there was a time when the four-time Champion Lebron James made 11-year-old Jayson Tatum walk back to his mom’s car in tears.

In a video from the NBA, Tatum at Team USA practice, recalled a story when his 11-year-old self wanted to meet the superstar for an autograph and a picture, but things didn’t turn out how Tatum imagined.

“I wanted to meet Lebron and I wanted to get a picture with him and an autograph,” Tatum recalled. “There was a lot of people back there, and he was like, ‘I’m out. I gotta go,’ and I got in the car and started crying.”

Watch the video here on X:

Jayson Tatum tells a story of when Lebron didn’t sign an autograph for him so Tatum had to get his revenge and dunk on him😂😂

Lebron: “That’s why you dunked on me?”

James jokingly asked Tatum if that was the reason why Tatum dunked on him back in Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

“That’s why you dunked on me, though? That’s why you dunked on me in the Conference finals?” James asked.

“It’s the get-back,” Tatum said.

Earlier in July, Tatum showed up late to Team USA training camp rocking a fresh haircut.

“That’s the last time you had that haircut [is when] you punched on me,” James said.