Jayson Tatum Return Feels IMMINENT + Celtics Lose to Hornets | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s blowout loss to the Charlotte Hornets, and some thoughts on an offensive resurgence by Derrick White. Plus, Xavier Tillman being back at TD Garden, what former Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee had to say about the Celtics’ success this season, and an imminent Jayson Tatum return.

0:00 – Celtics lose to Hornets

5:00 – Derrick White performance

7:22 – Payton Pritchard’s recent struggles

8:22 – Prizepicks

9:31 – Xavier Tillman returns to Boston

14:51 – Charles Lee on Celtics success this season

18:57 – Jayson Tatum’s return feels IMMINENT

23:23 – Wrapping up

