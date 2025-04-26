Tatum Returns But Boston Losses to Orlando | Garden Report Postgame Show

The Boston Celtics lose to Orlando Magic 95-93 in Game 3 of Round 1. The Celtics got Jayson Tatum back after missing game 2. Jayson Tatum had 36 Points in the loss to lead all scorers John Zannis, Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell and Jimmy Toscano go LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show to break down the loss and share their takeaways from game 3 of the playoffs.

