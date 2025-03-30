Jayson Tatum Returns, Luke Kornet Has Career Night in Celtics Win vs Spurs | Garden Report Postgame Show

Jayson Tatum led the way with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists as the Boston Celtics took down the San Antonio Spurs 121-111 on Saturday night, extending their win streak to eight games.

Big man Luke Kornet made a major impact off the bench, pulling down a career-high 16 rebounds and showcasing his physical growth and presence inside.

Join Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, and John Zannis LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show for full reaction and analysis of Celtics vs Spurs.

