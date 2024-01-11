Jayson Tatum Scores 45 Points Against Timberwolves, Leading Celtics to a Historic 18-0 Home Start Record

The Garden Report went live after the Celtics’ game against the Timberwolves. Tune in to the Celtics Postgame Show featuring Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis for in-depth analysis and insights on Boston’s clash with Minnesota. The highlight of the game was Jayson Tatum’s dominant performance. He scored 18 of Boston’s final 25 points, including single-handedly outscoring Minnesota 12-9 in overtime, culminating in a 45-point total. This stellar performance helpedto the Celtics set a new franchise record with their 18th consecutive home win to start the season, culminating in a 127-120 victory over the Timberwolves.

Watch the Garden Report on YouTube streaming LIVE immediately after each Celtics game: https://youtube.com/live/ARgsJ6o0I0o



This episode of the Garden Report is is brought to you by:

Fanduel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering parter of the CLNS Media Network! Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED when you place a FIVE DOLLAR BET. That’s A HUNDRED AND FIFTY BUCKS in BONUS BETS – WIN OR LOSE! Go to FanDuel.com/BOSTON! The app is so easy to use and there are so many different ways to bet like:

● Live Same Game Parlays

● Find Bets in the NEW Explore Tab

● Make a parlay in the Parlay Hub – the best way to find popular parlays

● And more!

With HelloFresh, you get farm-fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and seasonal recipes delivered right to your doorstep. Go to https://HelloFresh.com/CLNSFREE and use code CLNSFREE for FREE breakfast for life! One breakfast item per box while subscription is active. That’s free breakfast for life at HelloFresh.com/CLNSFREE with code CLNSFREE!