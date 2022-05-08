Jayson Tatum Struggles in Game 3 Loss

The Boston Celtics took on the Bucks Saturday for Game 3 of their playoff matchup. In a game riddled with inconsistent calls and bad shooting, the Celtics fell 103-101 in a narrow defeat. A major factor in that was Jayson Tatum, as he looked out of it and incapable of finding his groove against a tough Bucks defense.

Boston faltered without its lead scorer, and Jayson Tatum’s shooting woes in a crucial road game without question impacted the outcome for the Celtics. Tatum finished the night with only 10 points on 4-of-19 shooting, and didn’t hit a single three pointer on six attempts. When defended by Wesley Matthews, Tatum was held scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting. Can he find his rhythm in Game 4 to help get Boston back on track?

The Garden Report discusses Jayson Tatum’s struggles in Game 3.

