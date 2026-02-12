Jayson Tatum Takes Major Step with Return to Celtics Practice | Still Poddable

Jay King and Brian Robb discuss the Celtics announcing that Jayson Tatum is taking part in some practice with the Maine Celtics in his recovery and what it signals. The guys also begin to dissect some of the lineup ramifications his potential return could have and much more.

