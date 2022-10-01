Jayson Tatum “Very Vocal” as Celtics Leader

BOSTON — Al Horford said Jayson Tatum didn’t get enough credit for his vocal leadership during the NBA playoffs last season, and Tatum spoke after Thursday’s practice saying he’s vocal behind the scenes despite his quiet demeanor on camera. What does that mean for the Celtics given the loss of Ime Udoka and first-time head coach Joe Mazzulla taking over? Is it more important that Tatum steps into a leadership role, and is a collaborative approach possible?

Bobby Manning discusses on a practice edition of the Garden Report.